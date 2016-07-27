Teva purchase of Allergan generics business gets OK with conditions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd won U.S. antitrust approval to purchase Allergan Plc's generics business, after agreeing to divest more than 75 generic drugs to rival firms, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The $40.5 billion deal, which was announced in July 2015, solidifies Teva's position as the world's No. 1 maker of generics while freeing Allergan to focus on branded drugs.

Teva will sell 79 pharmaceutical products to 11 rival firms, marking the largest ever drug divestiture order in an FTC pharmaceutical merger case, the commission said in a statement.

"Millions of Americans rely daily on generic drugs to treat a wide range of illnesses," Debbie Feinstein, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in the statement.

"The FTC's settlement safeguards the competitive availability of these medications for patients across the country who depend on them," she added.

The divested products include anesthetics, antibiotics, weight-loss drugs, oral contraceptives and treatments for a wide variety of diseases and conditions, the statement said.

The healthcare sector has seen an unprecedented wave of deals since early 2014, from large drugmakers buying up smaller rivals, to consolidation among makers of generic medicines and tie-ups between insurers.