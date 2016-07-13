FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Allergan extends Teva deal deadline
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Allergan extends Teva deal deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say company is extending the deadline to close the deal, not the closing date)

July 13 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said it extended the deadline to close a deal to sell its generic business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by three months to October.

Israel's Teva and Allergan also agreed to reduce the cash consideration to be paid by $221 million and added Actonel and Carafate to the list of excluded products, Allergan said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/29CODwS)

Reuters had reported in May that Teva was finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drug portfolio. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.