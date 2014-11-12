FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan amends shareholder meeting bylaws ahead of Dec. 18 meet
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Allergan amends shareholder meeting bylaws ahead of Dec. 18 meet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc changed its bylaws associated with calling a special shareholder meeting, about a month before such a meeting where William Ackman, the Botox maker’s biggest shareholder, aims to replace most of Allergan’s board.

Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan, is pushing the company to sell itself to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , a move that Allergan has constantly rebuffed.

The amended laws now includes a provision that requires Allergan’s board to call for a meeting within 90 days of a valid request rather than exercise its discretion in setting a date, Allergan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company also reduced the amount of information required to be submitted by a shareholder calling for a special meeting, and eliminated the requirement that the shareholder disclose who else is “acting in concert with the proposing person”.

Ackman and Valeant have gathered investors representing an additional 25 percent of Allergan shares in order to call the special meeting on Dec. 18. They want to use the proxy battle as a platform to force Allergan to open talks about a deal.

The amendments to the bylaws are to ensure next month’s meeting “is focused on the question of value,” Michael Gallagher, Allergan’s lead independent director said.

“Allergan remains confident that it can create more value than Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s offer to acquire the company’s shares,” Gallagher said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.