Allergan raises outlook; says Valeant offer undervalues company
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Allergan raises outlook; says Valeant offer undervalues company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Botox maker Allergan Inc lifted its third-quarter profit estimate and said the updated forecast showed that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc’s takeover offer undervalued the company.

Allergan said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.76-$1.78 per share for the quarter, up from its previous forecast of $1.44-$1.47, helped by an increase in market share and product approvals.

“Today’s announced expectations for the third quarter and updated future outlook further demonstrate that there is a vast value gap between Valeant’s offer and the intrinsic value of Allergan,” said Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

