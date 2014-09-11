FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan investors owning 35 pct to demand special meeting-sources
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 11, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Allergan investors owning 35 pct to demand special meeting-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire William Ackman is close to signing up Allergan investors who combined own at least 35 percent of the Botox maker to call a special shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the matter, giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire Allergan.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management is Allergan’s largest shareholder with a 9.7 percent stake, has teamed up with Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to pursue a hostile takeover bid for Allergan.

The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives for Pershing and Valeant could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.