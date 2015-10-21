FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan clarifies on drug distribution practices
October 21, 2015

Allergan clarifies on drug distribution practices

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Allergan Plc said on Wednesday that nearly all of its drugs are being distributed through traditional wholesale and retail channels.

Allergan's clarification comes two days after a New York Times report said drugmakers were using specialty pharmacy distributors to work around barriers to increase drug prices. (nyti.ms/1OIwom4)

The company also said on Wednesday it was neither related nor did it own any specialty pharmacy distributors. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

