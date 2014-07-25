FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Allergan gets EU recommendation on new use of eye drug
July 25, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Allergan gets EU recommendation on new use of eye drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects patient group in third paragraph to remove reference to cataract surgery)

July 25 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc, known best for its Botox wrinkle treatment, said on Friday that European Union regulators had recommended use of its eye drug Ozurdex be extended to treat patients with diabetic macular edema.

The European Medicines Agency’s recommendation for approval of the extension of the drug’s use comes one month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted this broader use.

The extension involves allowing Allergan’s sustained-release biodegradable steroid implant to be used to treat diabetic macular edema in adult patients who have an artificial lens implant or are unresponsive or unsuitable for non-corticosteroid therapy.

The drug is approved to treat macular edema and non-infectious ocular inflammation.

A final decision from the European Commission on the use is expected within a few months, the company said.

Allergan is fighting a hostile bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

