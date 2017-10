Feb 5 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc, maker of the Botox anti-wrinkle treatment, reported quarterly earnings below Wall Street forecasts, but projected better-than expected earnings for full-year 2013.

The company on Tuesday said it earned $324 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $280 million, or 90 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.