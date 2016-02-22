FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan reports higher Q4 revenue
February 22, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Allergan reports higher Q4 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc, which is in the process of being bought by Pfizer Inc, reported a 73.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performance in its branded drugs business which includes Botox and Restasis eye drops.

The Dublin-based company posted a net loss of $700.5 million, or $1.78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $732.9 million, or $3.34 per share.

Revenue rose to $4.20 billion from $2.42 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

