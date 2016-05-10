FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan reports 48 pct rise in quarterly revenue
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Allergan reports 48 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc, whose $160 billion merger with Pfizer Inc fell apart last month, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by a strong performance by its branded drugs business, which includes Botox and the eye drug Restasis.

The company reported net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $186.1 million, or 47 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $535.2 million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.80 billion from $2.56 billion.

Allergan said its board had authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 billion.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.