Allergan revenue rises 4.4 pct; company expands buyback

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for key products such as Botox and Restatis eye drops, and the company expanded its share buyback program by $5 billion to $15 billion.

Net revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.47 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company also initiated a regular quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, payable in the first quarter of 2017.

Chief Executive Brent Saunders has orchestrated a string of acquisitions since the Dublin-based drugmaker's planned $160-billion merger with Pfizer Inc collapsed in April, due to new U.S. tax regulations.