FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Allergan revenue rises 4.4 pct; company expands buyback
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

Allergan revenue rises 4.4 pct; company expands buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for key products such as Botox and Restatis eye drops, and the company expanded its share buyback program by $5 billion to $15 billion.

Net revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.47 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company also initiated a regular quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, payable in the first quarter of 2017.

Chief Executive Brent Saunders has orchestrated a string of acquisitions since the Dublin-based drugmaker's planned $160-billion merger with Pfizer Inc collapsed in April, due to new U.S. tax regulations.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.