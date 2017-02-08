Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported a 7 percent
rise in quarterly revenue, as demand for its facial aesthetic
therapies, including Botox, as well as eye treatments and
constipation medicine Linzess more than made up for declining
sales of older drugs.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders narrowed to
$70.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter
ended Dec. 31, from $700.5 million, or $1.78 per share, a year
earlier.
Net revenue for the acquisitive Dublin-based company, which
in September pledged to limit drug price increases to 10
percent, rose to $3.86 billion from $3.61 billion.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)