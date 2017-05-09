FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan's quarterly revenue rises 5.1 percent
May 9, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

Allergan's quarterly revenue rises 5.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Plc reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as sales of its newer medicines helped offset declines in its older drugs.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.63 billion, or $7.86 per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $186.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported a first-quarter loss primarily due to amortization, research and development related charges and in-process research and development impairments.

Net revenue for the acquisitive Dublin-based company, which in February agreed to pay $2.48 billion for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, rose to $3.57 billion from $3.40 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

