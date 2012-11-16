FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan to pay $350 mln for SkinMedica skin products company
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Allergan to pay $350 mln for SkinMedica skin products company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc, maker of anti-wrinkle drug Botox, on Friday said it would pay $350 million to acquire privately held SkinMedica Inc and its array of topical products to improve the appearance of the skin.

Allergan, whose facial aesthetics business includes the widely used Juvederm facial filler, said it intends to complete the purchase this year and operate SkinMedica as a separate business.

SkinMedica sells both prescription and non-prescription products.

Allergan said it would also pay SkinMedica an additional $25 million contingent on the acquired products hitting sales targets. The deal does not include SkinMedica’s Colorescience aesthetic make-up line, Allergan said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.