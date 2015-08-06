FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan gets DoJ subpoena over generic drug pricing
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 8:18 PM / 2 years ago

Allergan gets DoJ subpoena over generic drug pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Thursday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information on marketing and pricing of its generic drugs.

The department has previously issued subpoenas to generic drugmakers, including Impax Laboratories Inc and Lannett Co Inc, as part of investigations into rising prices for generic drugs. (1.usa.gov/1IQILbO) (1.usa.gov/1DtEVFk)

The subpoena, which the company received in June, also seeks information about communications with competitors regarding the generic products, Allergan said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1JOFbzL)

The Irish drugmaker on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the first full quarter since the merger of Actavis and Allergan.

The combined company was named Allergan after the deal closed.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

