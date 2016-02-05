Supernus beats Allergan over epilepsy drug patents

Feb 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday said Allergan Plc’s plan to sell a generic version of a drug meant to treat epilepsy infringed patents belonging to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Supernus shares rose as much as 44 percent.

In a 136-page decision, U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey said the proposed generic version of Oxtellar XR infringed two of three Supernus patents in question. She also said all of the patents were valid. Bumb ruled after a seven-day non-jury trial that ended in early December.

Oxtellar XR is a tablet used to treat partial epilepsy seizures in adults and children over the age of six.

In afternoon trading, Supernus shares were up $2.25, or 22.2 percent, at $12.38, after earlier rising to $14.59. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)