FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supernus beats Allergan over epilepsy drug patents
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Supernus beats Allergan over epilepsy drug patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday said Allergan Plc’s plan to sell a generic version of a drug meant to treat epilepsy infringed patents belonging to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Supernus shares rose as much as 44 percent.

In a 136-page decision, U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey said the proposed generic version of Oxtellar XR infringed two of three Supernus patents in question. She also said all of the patents were valid. Bumb ruled after a seven-day non-jury trial that ended in early December.

Oxtellar XR is a tablet used to treat partial epilepsy seizures in adults and children over the age of six.

In afternoon trading, Supernus shares were up $2.25, or 22.2 percent, at $12.38, after earlier rising to $14.59. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.