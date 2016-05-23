Allergan CEO says company is "weeks away" from closing Teva deal

May 23 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc Chief Executive Brent Saunders said on Monday the company expects to close the $40.5 billion sale of its generic medicines portfolio to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a matter of weeks, opening the door for new acquisitions.

While Allergan needs the Teva transaction to close before pursuing new targets, "the good news is we are weeks away from that happening," Saunders said after a presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Teva was finalizing up to $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win antitrust clearance for its purchase of the Allergan products. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Paul Simao)