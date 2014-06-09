Ackman says followed the rules with Allergan investment - CNBC

June 9 (Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman said on Monday during an interview on CNBC he followed Securities and Exchange Commission rules when he invested in Allergan Inc and made a joint bid with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .

Ackman was responding to questions from CNBC reporters about whether or not his purchase of almost 10 percent of Allergen’s shares before the offer was announced skirted securities regulations. His investment gained about $1 billion, according too regulatory filings with the SEC. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)