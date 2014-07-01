FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor Ackman hires Credit Suisse for Allergan bid -source
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 3 years ago

Investor Ackman hires Credit Suisse for Allergan bid -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman has hired Credit Suisse in his fight to have Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquire Botox maker Allergan Inc. , a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management owns 9.7 percent of Allergan and has been working with Canada’s Valeant for months on an acquisition of Allergan in what would be, based on current value, the biggest deal of the year.

“Pershing Square has hired Credit Suisse for advice,” said the source, who was not permitted to discuss the move publicly.

The move is the latest twist in a heated battle between the two pharmaceutical companies and Ackman, one of the hedge fund industry’s most closely watched investors.

Allergan has steadfastly rebuffed Valeant’s overtures, refusing to sell itself for $53 billion, while Ackman is working to call a special meeting of Allergan shareholders in order to elect new directors to the company’s board.

Credit Suisse traditionally has helped defend companies against activist investors like Ackman who often acquire a big stake in a company and then agitate for change.

The corporate battle has already been playing out in unusual ways.

Pershing Square and Valeant received a boost last week when influential hedge fund manager John Paulson’s Paulson & Co bought more than 6 million shares of Allergan and threw its weight behind the proposed takeover. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.