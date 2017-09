Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge granted a request by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management for expedited proceedings in a special meeting dispute with Allergan Inc.

Andre Bouchard of Delaware’s Court of Chancery scheduled a three-day trial to start Oct. 6. Allergan had proposed a Nov. 24 trial. (Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)