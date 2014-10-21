Allergan says it stands by statements on Valeant

BOSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc said on Tuesday that it believes there is no evidence to support Valeant Pharmaceuticals and hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management’s claims that its chief executive officer spearheaded a campaign to spread misinformation about Valeant.

“Allergan stands by its statements regarding the unsustainability of Valeant’s business, and we welcome the opportunity for a full hearing on Valeant’s business model at the appropriate time,” the company said in a statement.