Allergan says it stands by statements on Valeant
October 21, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Allergan says it stands by statements on Valeant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc said on Tuesday that it believes there is no evidence to support Valeant Pharmaceuticals and hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management’s claims that its chief executive officer spearheaded a campaign to spread misinformation about Valeant.

“Allergan stands by its statements regarding the unsustainability of Valeant’s business, and we welcome the opportunity for a full hearing on Valeant’s business model at the appropriate time,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul

