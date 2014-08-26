FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan, facing shareholder demands, calls special meeting for Dec. 18
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 26, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Allergan, facing shareholder demands, calls special meeting for Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc said on Tuesday that it has scheduled a special shareholders meeting for Dec. 18, when activist investor Bill Ackman, who supports a hostile bid for the company by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, will attempt to oust most of its board.

Although Allergan set a date for the meeting, it said in a Delaware court filing that it will review the validity of the shareholder requests for the meeting on Sept. 4.

California-based Allergan, the maker of Botox anti-wrinkle skin injections, is trying to fend off a $49 billion hostile takeover by Canada’s Valeant. Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, Allergan’s biggest shareholder, hopes to see a revamped Allergan board that would be willing to negotiate with Valeant.

Ackman said on Friday that investors holding 31 percent of Allergan shares had asked for the meeting. Pershing Square said it also filed a lawsuit in Delaware to require Allergan to schedule the meeting, anticipating that the company would likely fight doing so.

At least 25 percent of shareholder support is necessary under Allergan’s bylaws to call the meeting.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.