FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant says ready to raise Allergan bid to at least $200/share
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Valeant says ready to raise Allergan bid to at least $200/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it is prepared to improve its offer for Allergan Inc to at least $200 per share.

The Botox maker’s shares closed at $184.21 on Friday.

Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a letter to Allergan’s board that Allergan’s stock would not be trading at the multiples it is now if it were not for Valeant’s offer.

Pearson told Reuters last week that a possible revised stock-and-cash bid would be worth more than $200 per share, assuming that Valeant’s stock rises, and would include more cash.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.