Allergan unit to plead guilty to health care fraud, pay $125 mln
October 29, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Allergan unit to plead guilty to health care fraud, pay $125 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Warner Chilcott US Sales LLC, now part of Allergan Plc, agreed to plead guilty to felony health care fraud and pay $125 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil liability arising from its illegal marketing of several drugs, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Separately, former Warner Chilcott President W. Carl Reichel was arrested in Boston and charged with one count of conspiring to pay kickbacks to doctors, the Justice Department said.

Several other individuals have also pleaded guilty or been charged in connection with Warner Chilcott’s activities, the department said.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

