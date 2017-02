Motley Rice and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check have been named lead counsel in a consolidated lawsuit accusing pharmaceutical giant Allergan of misleading investors by not disclosing that it was at risk of a price-fixing probe by U.S. authorities.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Wettre also named as lead plaintiffs two large investment managers, Sjunde AP-Fonden of Sweden and Union Asset Management of Germany.

