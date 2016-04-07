FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Immobel to buy peer Allfin
April 7, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Belgium's Immobel to buy peer Allfin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate company Immobel agreed to buy peer Allfin in a deal which values the group at 286 million euros ($326.47 million), the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Combining the businesses will create the largest listed real estate developer in the country, with joint assets of more than 850 million euros.

Allfin currently owns 29.85 percent of Immobel.

Immobel said it planned to issue 201 million euros of new shares at an 18.7 percent premium, compared to the average share price, to pay for the deal. Allfin’s controlling shareholder Marnix Galle would hold 58.77 percent of the new group.

The transaction is expected to be completed end of June 2016. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Jochen Elegeert; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

