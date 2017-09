Sept 19 (Reuters) - Allfin Group Comm. V.A.:

* Says it has become Immobel’s major shareholder with 29.85 pct of shares

* Price paid per Immobel share amounts to 44.70 euros

* Buys 29.85 pct stake from Cresida Investment sarl Further company coverage: