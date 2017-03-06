FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hellman & Friedman nears deal to buy Allfunds Bank - Bloomberg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 5 months ago

Hellman & Friedman nears deal to buy Allfunds Bank - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman is nearing a deal to buy Madrid-based mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank SA, after beating bids from rival private equity bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as this week and valued Allfunds Bank at about 1.8 billion euros ($1.90 billion), Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/2mfntj2)

H&F beat a last-minute counterbid from PE firm Permira, Bloomberg said.

Chinese investment firm Legend Holdings Corp and three groups of private equity funds were putting the finishing touches to rival bids for Allfunds Bank, Reuters reported in February.

Established in 2000 to provide access to so-called open architecture investment funds market, Allfunds has more than 200 billion euros of assets under management.

Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo Spa own 50 percent each of Allfunds Bank. ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.