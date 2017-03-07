Intesa Sanpaolo sells Allfunds Bank stake for 900 mln euros

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said it had agreed to sell its 50 percent share in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank to private equity Hellman & Friedman and Singapore sovereign fund GIC for around 900 million euros in cash ($953 million).

Italy's biggest retail bank said in a statement on Tuesday it would book a net capital gain from the sale of some 800 million euros.

Madrid-based Allfunds Bank is jointly owned by Intesa and Santander Asset Management.

Intesa Sanpaolo was advised by Bofa Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.