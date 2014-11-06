BRIEF-Allgeier says 9-month prelim net profit of 6.0 mln euros, up from 5.3 mln euros year ago

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Says 9-month preliminary EBITDA of 19.3 million euros from continuing operations were below those in equivalent period of previous year (continuing operations previous year: 21.3 million euros)

* Says 9-month preliminary EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) amounted to 10.2 million euros from continuing operations (continuing operations previous year: 13.1 million euros)

* Says 9-month preliminary net profit of 6.0 million euros, reflecting an increase compared with previous year’s 5.3 million euros

* 9-Month preliminary consolidated revenue from continuing operations of 309.5 million euros represents slight growth compared with 9-month 2013 (continuing operations previous year: 303.9 million euros)

* Says Q3 preliminary revenue in continuing operations rose to 109.6 million euros (continuing operations prior year: 103.8 million euros)

* Says Q3 preliminary EBITDA from continuing operations stood at 8.1 million euros (continuing operations previous year: 8.8 million euros)

* Says preliminary Q3 EBIT from continuing operations amounted to 4.9 million euros (continuing operations prior year: 6.2 million euros)