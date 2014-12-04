BRIEF-Allgeier places 80 mln eur borrower's note loan

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE

* Places eur 80 million borrower’s note loan

* The borrower’s note loan was offered with both fixed and variable coupons with maturity tranches of 5 and 7 years

* Originally planned volume was subsequently topped up to eur 80 million

* Spread set at 140 basis points for 5-year tranche and 170 basis points for 7-year tranche

* Proceeds will fully repay eur 29.5 million of 3-year tranche of existing borrower's note loan that was placed in spring 2012