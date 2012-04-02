FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Alliance up 3.8 pct on possible stake sale
April 2, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's Alliance up 3.8 pct on possible stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysia’s Alliance Financial Group rose as much as 3.8 percent on Monday after Singapore’s DBS Bank won central bank approval to start talks with a unit of Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings for a 14 percent stake in the smaller lender.

By 0140 GMT, Alliance shares were up at 2.3 percent at 3.97 ringgit.

The possible stake sale in Alliance is part of a larger deal where DBS, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank has agreed to pay S$9.1 billion to Temasek for its stake in Indonesia’s Danamon bank.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage

