FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says close to farming out major part of IT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 7:10 AM / in 4 years

Allianz says close to farming out major part of IT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is nearing a deal to outsource large parts of its in-house information technology services in a deal that a German newspaper said could be worth more than 500 million euros ($667 million).

“We want to enter a strategic partnership with a global supplier. We are currently in the final phase of selection,” an Allianz spokesman said.

Daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited industry sources as saying a 10-year contract was likely to be awarded to IBM or Computer Sciences Corp. and would be worth more than 500 million euros.

The paper added that CSC was the frontrunner in negotiations.

The Allianz spokesman said the size of the contract would be subject to ongoing negotiations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.