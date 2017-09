Sept 10 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 5.4 mln stg versus 6.8 mln stg year ago

* Interim dividend 0.333 pence per share

* Half-year revenue including share of joint ventures 22.5 mln stg (H1 2013: 22.8 mln stg)

* Chairman: Current trading is in line with management forecasts; we expect full year results to be in line with market expectations