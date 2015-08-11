FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Alliance Pipeline to resume full service this week
August 11, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alliance Pipeline to resume full service this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Alliance Pipeline said it plans to restart full service on the pipeline that carries natural gas from Western Canada to Chicago, on Thursday.

The company, a limited partnership owned by affiliates of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings and Veresen Inc, shut the 1.6 bcfd pipeline on August 7 after poisonous, flammable gas got into the system.

The company said it expects to resume operational service on its mainline pipeline system on Wednesday and plans to lift force majeure and resume full contract firm service on Thursday.

“Our flaring operation is on track and the amount of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) in the small segment of pipeline is being reduced to a safe level,” said Daniel Sutherland, Vice President, Commercial Operations.

The shutdown of the pipeline forced at least six producers, including Athabasca Oil Corp and Seven Generations Energy, to curb output.

The 3,848-kilometer (2,391 mile) Alliance system transports natural gas from key producing areas in western Canada and North Dakota to the Chicago market hub, according to Alliance website. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
