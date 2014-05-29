FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kazakh Alliance Bank debt restructuring talks break down
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 29, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kazakh Alliance Bank debt restructuring talks break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Samruk-Kazyna’s stake in Alliance in para 4 to 51 pct, not 67 pct)

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Talks with creditors of Kazakhstan’s wealth fund-controlled Alliance Bank have broken down without agreement, the bank’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“Negotiations have broken down, no agreement was reached,” Timur Isatayev told Reuters by telephone.

The bank met a creditor committee over the past two days and offered improved terms compared with an initial debt restructuring offer made in January, Isatayev said.

Alliance is 51 percent owned by local sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which has reduced its stake in recent weeks.

The banking sector of the oil-producing Central Asian nation of 17 million was among the first and hardest hit by the global crisis owing to its overexposure to external borrowing and the bloated real estate market. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.