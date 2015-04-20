FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder DC Thomson backs Alliance Trust's fight against Elliott
April 20, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder DC Thomson backs Alliance Trust's fight against Elliott

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Top-10 Alliance Trust investor DC Thomson & Co Ltd said it would vote against activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors’ resolution to nominate three new directors to the board.

Elliott in March launched a campaign to install new directors at the 126-year-old firm, hoping it would kick-start an improved performance by the investment fund.

“The Elliott proposals offer board and governance change but, while we welcome open debate, we see nothing in their proposals to persuade us, as long term investors, to give them our backing,” DC Thomson said in a statement.

The Dundee-headquartered media firm has held Alliance Trust’s shares for more than 100 years and has a 5.52 percent stake in the trust, Thomson Reuters data showed.

DC Thomson’s move contrasts with the stand taken by advisory groups such as Pensions & Investment Research Consultants, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and ShareSoc, who all favour the election of the directors. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
