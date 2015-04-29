FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alliance Trust spent 3 mln stg in defence against Elliott
April 29, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Alliance Trust spent 3 mln stg in defence against Elliott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust spent three million pounds ($4.6 million) defending itself against a board overhaul campaign led by Elliott Advisors, the trust’s chairwoman, Karin Forseke, told shareholders on Wednesday.

The investment firm agreed on Tuesday to revamp its board by appointing two of the three directors suggested by Elliott, settling a six-week campaign by the activist investor.

Forseke made the disclosure at the company’s annual general meeting in Dundee, Scotland, a spokeswoman told Reuters. ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

