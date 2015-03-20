FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott says 'surprised' by Alliance Trust rejection of board members
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 20, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Elliott says 'surprised' by Alliance Trust rejection of board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Advisors said it was “surprised and disappointed” by Alliance Trust’s rejection of its proposal to nominate three directors to the board, and urged other shareholders to back its resolutions.

We are “surprised and disappointed that the Company does not think it would benefit from the experience, integrity and independent thinking of Anthony Brooke, Peter Chambers, and Rory Macnamara,” the hedge fund firm said in a statement on Friday.

“We believe that this decision is indicative of a Board that is out of touch with the concerns of its shareholders, and which needs fresh perspectives,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Alliance Trust told its shareholders that the proposed directors could not be judged to be independent and raised concern that the activist investor might try to exert “undue influence”. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.