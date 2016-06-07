FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RIT Capital drops plans to buy UK investment firm Alliance Trust
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

RIT Capital drops plans to buy UK investment firm Alliance Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - RIT Capital Partners Plc, a British investment trust chaired by financier Jacob Rothschild, said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer for Alliance Trust Plc.

RIT, which manages about 2.4 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) of assets, said it would not be in the best interests of its shareholders to make an offer for the fellow investment firm.

Alliance Trust, which manages assets worth about 3.4 billion pounds, said in May it received an informal merger approach from RIT.

Alliance Trust appointed a new chairman earlier this year as part of a major overhaul, and added that it had hired Canaccord Genuity to advise the company on a strategic review.

Alliance Trust was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.6853 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.