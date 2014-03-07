FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alliance Trust registers English companies ahead of Scotland vote
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Alliance Trust registers English companies ahead of Scotland vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Dundee based investment manager Alliance Trust has started setting up companies registered in England ahead of an independence referendum in Scotland.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it had taken the step as a precaution amid uncertainty over tax, financial regulation and what currency an independent Scotland would use.

“The referendum in September is creating uncertainty for our customers and our business, which we have a responsibility to address,” Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive of Alliance Trust PLC, said.

“We have started work to establish additional companies registered in England, in order to provide operational flexibility.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.