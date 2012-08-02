FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AllianceBernstein's 2nd-quarter net revenue falls 12 percent
August 2, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

AllianceBernstein's 2nd-quarter net revenue falls 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said Thursday that second-quarter net revenue dropped 12 percent as clients continued to pull money from accounts and funds.

The company said it had total net outflows of $2.8 billion in the quarter, which was significantly less than in recent quarters.

AllianceBernstein, controlled by giant French insurer Axa SA , said net revenue fell to $642 million from $728 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was 24 cents per unit, matching analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s stock has fallen 27.5 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Index of U.S. Asset Managers, which is down 5.8 percent in the same period.

