AllianceBernstein reports $12 billion in outflows
#Funds News
May 2, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

AllianceBernstein reports $12 billion in outflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP said on Wednesday that first-quarter net revenue had dropped 10 percent as it was hurt by asset sales by the AXA Group.

Controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA, AllianceBernstein said net revenue was $682 million, compared with $7 55 mi llion a year earlier.

The company said it had experienced net outflows of $12 b illion in the quarter. Assets under management at the end of March totaled $41 9 b illion, down 12 p ercent from $47 7.3 bi llion a year earlier and up 3 percent from the end of December.

