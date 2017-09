July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. money manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said on Wednesday second-quarter net revenue rose 14 percent, beating Wall Street estimates, but investors pulled money from their accounts in June amid anxiety over the direction of interest rates.

AllianceBernstein’s net revenue was $734 million, compared with $642 million in the year-earlier period. Analysts, on average, had expected net revenue of $723 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.