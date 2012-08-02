FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AllianceBernstein's 2nd-quarter net revenue falls 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AllianceBernstein's 2nd-quarter net revenue falls 12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said Thursday that second-quarter net revenue and profit dropped sharply as clients pulled money from accounts and funds invested in large-cap stocks.

The company said it had total net outflows of $2.8 billion in the quarter, which was its lowest quarterly level since early 2008.

Still, AllianceBernstein, controlled by giant French insurer Axa SA, said net revenue fell to $642 million from $728 million in the year-ago quarter. Assets under management at the end of June were $407 billion, compared with $461 million in the year-ago quarter.

Base fees, which include what the company charges clients for managing their money, fell 16 percent to $422 million from year-ago levels. The company also booked an $11 million investment loss.

Operating income was $79 million, a 32 percent drop from year-ago levels.

Adjusted net income was 24 cents per unit, matching analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s stock has fallen 27.5 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Index of U.S. Asset Managers, which is down 5.8 percent in the same period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.