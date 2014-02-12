FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AllianceBernstein says outflows reached $10.3 bln in quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

AllianceBernstein says outflows reached $10.3 bln in quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. money manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said Wednesday it suffered $10.3 billion in net outflows during the fourth-quarter after losing $6.8 billion in fixed-income assets related to an asset sale.

The company said the loss would not hurt its revenue in a material way because the assets that were lost generated low fees.

AllianceBernstein’s fourth-quarter net revenue rose 9 percent to $766 million from year-ago levels. Adjusted net income per unit was 60 cents, compared with 40 cents per unit in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had been looking for adjusted net income of 43 cents a unit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.