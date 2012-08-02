FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AllianceBernstein loses $5 bln in assets after Vanguard firing
August 2, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

AllianceBernstein loses $5 bln in assets after Vanguard firing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein Holding LP disclosed on Thursday that it is losing $5 billion in assets under management after giant mutual fund operator Vanguard Group fired the company as the adviser on three funds.

AllianceBernstein, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said the loss of business will not have a material effect on its overall revenue and operating income. Vanguard terminated the contracts in July.

AllianceBernstein’s assets under management totaled $407.3 billion at the end of June. That’s down from $419 billion three months before as the company was hurt by net outflows of $2.8 billion and a $9 billion decline in investment performance.

