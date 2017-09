LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd * FY revenue: £22.4 billion - down 2.6% (up 0.6% in constant

currency) * Trading profit: £1,265 million - up 6.1% (up 7.4% in constant

currency) * UK: £813 million - up 8.8% * Continue to be confident about our prospects and ability to pursue

profitable growth