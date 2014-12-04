Breakingviews: Walgreen-Boots deal sturdy enough to foil critics

CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walgreen’s deal to acquire the rest of Alliance Boots looks sturdy enough to foil a vocal critic. CtW Investment Group, an adviser to labor union pension funds, says the $64 billion U.S. pharmacy chain is overpaying for the 55 percent of its Swiss-based peer it doesn’t already own. The complaint is a little confusing, though concerns about the acquisition’s risks seem valid. With Walgreen’s biggest shareholder and activist fund Jana already on board, the transaction will be tough to derail.

CtW has been taking pot shots at the deal for some time. But its latest salvo offers the most detailed critique yet of a transaction that began when the Chicago-based chain bought 45 percent of Alliance Boots in 2012. The fund adviser says the second step of the transaction - worth about $15 billion, excluding debt, when it was announced in August - is “excessively risky” for Walgreen shareholders.

CtW estimates Walgreen is paying 10 to 20 percent more than can be justified by the transaction’s likely cost savings. Its calculations look a bit off, though. They assume, for example, that acquirers in “successful deals” don’t give away more than a third of available synergies to target company shareholders. That’s based on a questionable reading of a Boston Consulting Group report.

There are other, more reasonable, concerns. CtW says much of the projected savings could be realized without the new acquisition, thanks to a joint venture struck with a supplier after Walgreen took its initial stake in Alliance Boots. The fund adviser also cites risks like economic headwinds in Europe, a recent downgrade to Walgreen’s long-term profit forecast, and the company’s limited experience integrating big acquisitions.

Whatever the merits of CtW’s arguments, investors are not likely to vote down the deal at a special meeting later this month. Stefano Pessina, the Monaco-based billionaire who controls Alliance Boots, owns 8 percent of Walgreen. And Jana Partners, one of several activist funds that tried to push Walgreen to relocate its headquarters overseas, still seems to back the acquisition.

CtW deserves to have its concerns heard. But that’s about the most it can expect.

CONTEXT NEWS

- CtW letter: bit.ly/1yWL9rT (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)