FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Walgreen now owns 45 pct of Alliance Boots
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Walgreen now owns 45 pct of Alliance Boots

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Walgreen Co said on Thursday it has completed its initial investment in Europe’s Alliance Boots Holding Ltd, a $7 billion cash-and-stock deal that brings the largest U.S. drugstore chain outside its home country for the first time.

Walgreen now has a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots and has the option to buy the rest in about three years. Walgreen paid Alliance Boots $4 billion and gave it 83.4 million Walgreen shares. Those shares are valued at $3.02 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price of $36.27, giving the deal a total value of $7.02 billion.

When the deal was announced in June, Walgreen shares were lower, valuing the deal at roughly $6.7 billion. Since then, Walgreen shares have climbed after it reached an agreement to return to Express Scripts Holdings Co’s pharmacy network.

Walgreen stock was down 2 percent at $35.55 on Thursday afternoon.

Alliance Boots’ executive chairman, Stefano Pessina, and KKR & Co’s Dominic Murphy have now joined the Walgreen board of directors, while Walgreen Chief Executive Gregory Wasson and three other Walgreen executives now have seats on Alliance Boots’ board.

As a result of the deal, Alliance Santé Participations SA is now Walgreen’s largest shareholder and it plans to keep the stake for the long term, Walgreen said. Pessina is a director of Alliance Santé, owned by a family trust.

Vanguard Group Inc used to be Walgreen’s top shareholder with 43.02 million shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.